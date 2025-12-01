Weather: Low pressure to dominate with persistent rain

The weather this week will see low pressure dominating, bringing mixed conditions with showers and persistent spells of rain, according to Met Éireann.

There will be rain in the south and east at first today (Monday, December 1), but drier in the west and north with just isolated showers and some clear spells possible too. The rain will become patchier for a time before further rain spreads from the Atlantic later this afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be 7° to 11°C with light to moderate south-westerly winds, fresher near southern coasts.

Tonight will be a cold night with long clear spells and a touch of frost possible. It will be dry for many with scattered showers mainly affecting western coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 5° with mostly light to moderate southerly winds.

Tuesday

Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 2) will be bright, breezy and cool day with sunny spells and some showers. The showers will mainly affect western parts, while the best of the sunny spells will be further east.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 5° to 10°, coolest in Ulster, with mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher near coasts.

Tomorrow night will see a mix of cloudy and clear spells with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 7°, mildest in the west, with light to moderate south to south-west winds.

Wednesday

Wednesday (December 3) will start off dry for most with scattered showers mainly affecting western Atlantic counties. While there will be sunny spells further east at first, cloud in the west will spread eastwards, reaching most areas by the afternoon.

Rain and drizzle will develop in the west in the afternoon and spread eastwards across the country through the remainder of the day. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 11° with light to moderate south-westerly winds, freshening later in the day.

Rain in the east and north will clear into the Irish Sea early on Wednesday night, giving way to a cold and mostly clear night with scattered showers, some of which could be heavy, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 1° to 5° with mostly moderate south-westerly winds.

Rest of week

Thursday (December 4) will be a cool, dry and bright day for most with just some isolated showers, and with a chance of hail, mainly affecting western and northern areas. Highest temperatures should be 5° to 9° with light southerly or variable winds.

Friday (December 5) is set to be a wet and windy day, starting off cloudy everywhere with rain in the south-west and west spreading across the country through the day. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 12°, coolest further north. Moderate southerly winds will increase fresh to strong with the arrival of the rain.

According to Met Éireann, low pressure will continue to dominate for the weekend, bringing more unsettled conditions, with further showers and spells of rain pushing in from the Atlantic.