Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning.

The rain warning has been issued for Co. Wexford, and will be in place from 8:00p.m on Sunday (November 30) until 10:00a.m on Monday.

Met Éireann said there will be persistent rain, which will be heavy at times.

Possible impacts include localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Rain warning in place

A Status Yellow rain warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford is currently in place.

This came into effect at 2:00p.m on Sunday, and remains in place until 9:00a.m on Monday.

Met Éireann said overall, it will be a wet night for most of the country with widespread rain, turning heavy at times with potential for localised flooding.

A clearance will move into western and north western areas towards morning.

It will become milder for a time before cooler conditions develop behind the rain.

Meteorological winter

Tomorrow, December 1, is the first day of meteorological winter.

In the morning, heavy rain will gradually clear with bright spells for a time.

However, further showers will spread from the west through the day.

There will be highest temperatures of 7° to 11° in light to moderate south to south west winds.

Met Éireann said that low pressure will dominate during the week, with sunshine and showers at first, followed by spells of rain for the latter half of the week.