Vintage Porsche tractor restoration project is a hit with TY students

Transition Year (TY) students from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon, Co. Longford, have become the first in the country to take part in an initiative to restore a vintage Porsche tractor.

Teacher Donal Tansey said: "Projekt Porsche was brought to our school by Pauric Connolly, former student and business man, who has a keen interest in Porsche tractors and owns a number himself."

Both Pauric and Gary Kenny, the school's principal, worked out the feasibility and the logistics of the project for the school.

Project Porsche

The project was launched to TY students in the school last September, with 70 students applying.

After the short-listing process, 20 were interviewed and eight candidates selected.

"This project had been completed in Europe but had not been completed in Ireland or the UK," Donal siad

"It is being run with the support of Porsche Diesel Ireland.

"The tractor itself is a Porsche Junior 108, a 12hp tractor, single cylinder. This particular tractor was imported from The Netherlands and made a great basis for our restoration project."

The Porsche are stylish and, due to their simplicity in design and engineering, the tools and equipment required to work on the tractor are basic, according to Donal.

The students work on the tractor approximately one day per week under the guidance of Donal along with Pauric Connolly.

"We have been very fortunate to date to have been offered support from local businesses, past pupils and Porsche enthusiasts who have volunteered their time and experience to the students," Donal said, expressing thanks to all involved.

"The goal of the project is a full nut and bolt restoration. Currently we have the tractor fully disassembled.

"We have started reassembly of the back end with new bearings and some major components such as the clutch and brakes have gone for refurbishment as they are not off-the-shelf parts," he said.

TY students

The teacher explained how the students are involved in all aspects of the work, from stripping the tractor parts to cleaning components, cataloguing the parts, researching new parts needed, cleaning and taking care of workshop tools, as well as learning to deal with problems and finding solutions.

"We are hoping to have the tractor completed by the end of the school year," Donal said.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us when it comes to the likes of resembling the engine, preparation for painting and reassembly.

"We aim to have the tractor at a higher standard than when it came off the production line in Germany in 1958.

"To achieve this standard the tractor will be sandblasted, painted in two pack paint, with new coating on nuts and bolts."

Donal also said the TY team are planning on holding a raffle with the tractor as the main prize once it is restored, though they have not as yet chosen a recipient for the proceeds from the draw.