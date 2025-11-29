Midlands farmer highlights importance of checking injuries early

A small farmer based in Co. Offaly is urging others to never ignore even the "smallest" injury after a routine job on the family farm led to a spinal abscess, severe sepsis, and life-changing paralysis.

Agriland spoke to Willie Dunne to find out how this life-changing accident happened and how he is coping three years on.

Willie Dunne - who was farming 30ac on their family farm - was connecting a chain harrow to a tractor at home when he felt what seemed like a minor twinge in his back.

He said: "I gave the harrow a bit of pull, or a lift to bring it closer to the lift arm to put the pin in to connect it onto the back of the tractor.

"I felt a bit of a twinge in my back, thought nothing of it, knew I was after pulling a muscle or popping something.

"I went to a chiropractor then a few days later, and was in a bit of pain and agony, and that didn’t really help much."

Spinal complications

Willie outlined that over the following days the pain began to get worse and a lump developed on his back.

On the morning of June 17, 2022, he had to call an ambulance due to the pain being so severe.

"I actually collapsed in the hospital, the power went out of my legs completely.

“I walked into hospital and came out in a wheelchair six months later,” he added.

Willie explained that he actually had a spinal abscess and an advanced level of sepsis.

He said the abscess had created so much pressure on his spinal cord that it crushed it, causing him to be paralysed for the foreseeable future.

The Co. Offaly farmer spent around six months in hospital before going into another care facility.

Slurry bags made by the company Willie Dunne owns. Source: Willie Dunne

Before the accident, Willie was working making slurry bags for a company he owns, which is based in the midlands.

Despite becoming paralysed, he is still working with the company, handling sales and logistics.

When asked how this life-changing accident has impacted his life, Willie said: "It was a huge life change.

"It turned my life upside down initially, but you learn to live in a new normal, you get used to it, but it takes time to get your head around it and get over it.

"You never really get passed it, you deal with life as best you can, you can’t let anything get you down or beat you, because if you did you’d never get up and do anything."

Support

While Willie was in hospital, his father continued working on the farm and Willie credits the support from his family and the Irish Wheelchair Association for helping him get back to work.

He believes that "no matter how simple a thing is, no matter what job you’re going at, make sure you have help around".

"Even if you’re on your own, and any little thing happens at all, no matter how simple it might seem, go and get it investigated straight away, don’t leave it on the long finger like I did," he said.

"Because something like that I thought was simple enough, turned into something very, very nasty and very sinister and serious.

"So don’t ignore it, no matter how small it might seem, go and get it checked out - better to be safe than sorry."