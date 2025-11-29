Mart report: A look at the weanling trade at Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart in Co. Clare hosted its weekly cattle sale on Tuesday, November 25, with approximately 550 head of cattle on offer in the sale.
A sale report from Clare Co-operative Marts described the trade for suckler stock as "super", with in-calf lots making up to €7,000 and another in-calf heifer making €5,950.
Cow-calf pairs made up to €4,980.
Sample weanling bull prices from the sale:
The bull weanlings were described as "a similar trade to last week", with the exception of the bulls over 400kgs which were back 10c/kg.
Some of the weanling heifer prices from Ennis Mart:
Heifers up to 300kgs were also a similar trade to last week. with those heifers over 300kgs up 10c/kg.
A two-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €340.
Ennis Mart hosts its weekly sheep sale on Mondays at 10:30a.m.
On Tuesdays at 11:00am, the mart hosts sales of calves runners, weanlings and suckler breeding stock.
The mart hosts weekly sales of cull cows and heifers on Thursdays and bullocks on Fridays.
The mart is set to host an organic sale on Tuesday, December 2.