Mart report: A look at the weanling trade at Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart in Co. Clare hosted its weekly cattle sale on Tuesday, November 25, with approximately 550 head of cattle on offer in the sale.

A sale report from Clare Co-operative Marts described the trade for suckler stock as "super", with in-calf lots making up to €7,000 and another in-calf heifer making €5,950.

Cow-calf pairs made up to €4,980.

Sample weanling bull prices from the sale:

Two Charolais bulls weighing 292kg sold for €1,940 or €6.63/kg;

285kg Limousin bull sold for €1,880 or €6.59/kg;

Two Angus bulls weighing 280kg sold for €1,700 or €6.07/kg;

Three Hereford bulls weighing 278kg sold for €1,570 or €5.64/kg;

Two Limousin bulls weighing 367kg sold for €2,370 or €6.44/kg;

Limousin bull weighing 310kg sold for €2,000 or €6.45/kg;

Limousin bull weighing 475kg sold for €2,760 or €5.81/kg;

Three Simmental bulls weighing 400kg sold for €1,800 or €4.50/kg.

The bull weanlings were described as "a similar trade to last week", with the exception of the bulls over 400kgs which were back 10c/kg.

Some of the weanling heifer prices from Ennis Mart:

255kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €2,050 or €8.04/kg;

Two Charolais heifers weighing 282kg sold for €1,890 or €6.69/kg;

Four Charolais heifers weighing 282kg sold for €1,670 or €5.91/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 305kg sold for €2,170 or €7.11/kg;

Two Charolais heifers weighing 312kg sold for €1,880 or €6.01/kg;

270kg Angus heifer sold for €1,000 or €3.70/kg.

Heifers up to 300kgs were also a similar trade to last week. with those heifers over 300kgs up 10c/kg.

A two-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €340.

Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart hosts its weekly sheep sale on Mondays at 10:30a.m.

On Tuesdays at 11:00am, the mart hosts sales of calves runners, weanlings and suckler breeding stock.

The mart hosts weekly sales of cull cows and heifers on Thursdays and bullocks on Fridays.

The mart is set to host an organic sale on Tuesday, December 2.