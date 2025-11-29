Turning potato crop waste into skincare gold in Scotland

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen are part of a team looking to turn potato waste into high value compounds that can be used for cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The Scottish seed potato industry, worth £24.2 million, generates over 51,000t of potato shaws annually.

As part of an essential crop management practice to stop further tuber growth and ensure quality, storability, and disease resistance, the shaws are traditionally discarded after harvest.

Now, this ambitious initiative is unlocking their hidden potential.

Potato crop waste

The project aims to extract solanesol from the discarded shaws, a compound vital for producing coenzyme Q10 and vitamin K2, key ingredients in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical products.

Currently sourced mainly from tobacco, solanesol demand has soared from 4,000t in the early 2000s to 66,000t by 2022.

This project is said to offer an ethical, sustainable alternative to tobacco, reducing waste, cutting carbon emissions, and creating new income streams for Scottish farmers.

By leveraging this potential, the project aims to make more complete use of the potato biomass, reduce agricultural waste, and create new economic opportunities for Scottish farmers and cooperative members.

With 12,800ha of seed potatoes grown in Scotland, the industry could yield up to 120t of solanesol annually, driving circular economy innovation and strengthening rural resilience.

Project

Funded by Innovate UK through the Launchpad: Bio-based Manufacturing - Scotland programme, this project brings together industry expertise from farmer-owned cooperative Grampian Growers Ltd, and researchers from the University of Aberdeen and the James Hutton Institute.

Supported by Alder BioInsights’ strategic consultancy and the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society’s (SAOS) cooperative expertise, the consortium is driving new commercial opportunities in sustainable biomanufacturing across Scotland and the UK.

Project lead at Grampian Growers, Sofia Alexiou said: “This project is particularly significant for Grampian Growers and the wider potato industry.

"It offers an opportunity to add value to agricultural by-products while addressing key challenges such as waste reduction and economic resilience.

"By unlocking new revenue streams, the project supports Scottish farmers and enhances the profitability of cooperative models, demonstrating the potential of innovation to strengthen rural economies.”

Prof. Giovanna Bermano, honorary chair at the University of Aberdeen who will collaborate on the project, said: “This pioneering research lays the foundation for future innovation, ensuring that the UK is at the forefront of developing sustainable, eco‑friendly natural products for the cosmeceutical sector.

“By demonstrating how agricultural by‑products can be transformed into high‑value compounds, the project sets the stage for subsequent research and commercialisation that will drive innovation, reduce environmental impact, and secure a competitive advantage for UK science and industry.”

Prof. Heather Wilson

Prof. Heather Wilson, chair in Immunology, at University of Aberdeen, added: “Exploring the quality and yield of solanesol extracted from locally sourced potato shaws - and evaluating its potential applications across the cosmeceutical and related industries - represents an exciting and impactful area of research.

“This work not only supports the transition to ethical, tobacco-free sourcing of high-value compounds, but also advances sustainable innovation showcasing how science can unlock new value from agricultural by-products and strengthen the resilience of rural communities across Scotland and beyond.”