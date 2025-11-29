Suspected cases of bluetongue being investigated in Co. Down

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) vets are investigating the suspicion of bluetongue virus at a holding near Bangor in Co. Down.

Results from DAERA’s active surveillance for bluetongue have indicated the presence of the disease in two cows, the department has confirmed.

Robust disease control measures have been implemented, according to DAERA.

A 20km temporary control zone has been introduced, effective from 9:00p.m on Saturday, November 29.

Moves of susceptible species (cattle, sheep, goats, deer and llamas/apalcas) on or off premises within the control zone are now prohibited whilst officials carry out further investigations.

Moves direct to slaughter are permitted under a general licence available on the DAERA website.

Great concern

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said while the suspect cases are of great concern, it is essential all producers impacted by the control measures play their part in limiting the potential for further spread of the disease.

Minister Muir said: "While there was always a potential for bluetongue to arrive here, given its prevalence in Great Britain and the EU, we must now do all we can to protect our livestock and limit the spread of the disease.

"That is why, as a result of the Disease Control Framework for the virus we launched in June, DAERA has moved rapidly to ensure disease control measures are put in place.

"Members of the public should be reassured the virus does not have any impact on people or food safety.

"In the face of these suspected cases, my officials are taking all the necessary steps to protect the agri-food industry."

The minister said he is urging everyone in the industry to "play their part as well" and especially appeals to those in the temporary control zone to follow the restrictions.

"My department is working closely with all stakeholders, including colleagues in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, to monitor the situation."

Bluetongue

Bluetongue is primarily transmitted through biting midges and affects cattle and sheep as well as goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Biting midges are most active from April to November and the potential for spread depends on climatic conditions and wind patterns with lower temperatures significantly reducing the risk.

While the virus does not have any effect on people or food safety, it can have a devastating impact on animals infected, and trade.

Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher said: “Bluetongue virus is unpredictable and can spread rapidly through and between flocks and herds.

"Colleagues have been preparing for a possible incursion of this disease and have been working closely with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to ensure a co-ordinated response in tackling any incursion.

"I would urge all farmers to ensure they source their animals responsibly.

"The spread of bluetongue could have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.

"Furthermore, all livestock owners should remain vigilant for signs of the disease."

He added that it is imperative that keepers report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local divisional veterinary office or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.