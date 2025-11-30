Housing demand 'unlikely to have significant effect' on farming land - minister

Concerns have been raised about the the impact of commuter town expansion on the "viability of small farms" and the need to protect agricultural land from rezoning have been raised by a Kildare North TD.

Fianna Fáil's Naoise Ó Cearúil questioned the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon on what plans are in place in relation to the government's "action plan" on housing and the need to ringfence land for farming.

Minister Heydon acknowledged to Deputy Ó Cearúil that "increased housing will require additional land".

But he believes that this "is unlikely to have a significant effect on the amount of land available for agriculture".

"The government recognises that there must be a balance of economic, environmental and social considerations regarding land use," Minister Heydon added.

Land

The minister also referred Deputy Ó Cearúil to the result of the most recent Farm Structure Survey by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which showed that there were 4.620 million hectares of utilised agricultural area, excluding commonage, in 2023.

"This is actually an increase of over 110,000ha (+2.5%) since 2020 and represents 67% of the total area of the State, with a further 12% in forestry," Minister Heydon said.

He also said that he had listened to the "genuine concerns" from farmers and farm organisations in relation to lands that fall under the scope of Residential Zoned land Tax (RZLT).

"In consultation with the Minister for Finance, it was agreed in this year’s budget that the opportunity to avail of an exemption from RZLT in 2025 is being extended for a further year.

"This is provided for landowners and farmers who carry out genuine economic activity on their land if they seek to have their land rezoned," Minister Heydon added.

RZLT

Currently, it is estimated that in the region of 46,300ha of land comprising residential and mixed use including residential zonings are identified on local authority RZLT maps.

According to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, it is estimated that approximately 7,100ha of land that may be considered ‘undeveloped’ is identified on the 2025 final RZLT maps.

He has said that "building 300,000 new homes will require a sufficient pipeline of available land".

Local Authority Final RZLT Map for 2025 Hectares (approx.) Carlow 165 Cavan 465 Clare 1,085 Cork City 3,195 Cork County 3,140 Donegal 1,680 DCC 4,510 DLRCC 3,285 Fingal 3,695 Galway City 1,120 Galway County 1,060 Kerry 1,195 Kildare 1,690 Kilkenny 550 Laois 1,145 Leitrim 320 Limerick 1,805 Longford 410 Louth 1750 Mayo 880 Meath 2030 Monaghan 625 Offaly 980 Roscommon 105 Sligo 605 SDCC 2,705 Tipperary 1,260 Waterford 1,545 Westmeath 1,150 Wexford 380 Wicklow 1,735 Source: Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage