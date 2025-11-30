Retired farmer revels in continuing his education

Retired dairy farmer, Pat Savage (68) from Charleville, Co. Cork, realised a dream by enrolling in third-level education.

Pat is in his second year of studying English and history, with an elective module of philosophy, at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Limerick.

The voracious reader, who farmed for over 45 years, was 11 when his father died.

Then one of his four siblings was tragically killed in a road accident.

"It was hard for my mother, who lost her husband and her son within a couple of years, but she took over the running of the farm until I was 18," Pat said.

After doing his Leaving Cert, he went to Pallaskenry Agricultural College.

Going to university was not a consideration for most people at the time, he said. However, reading was his main hobby.

Mature student

Having leased out the farm five years ago, the idea of becoming a mature student was always at the back of his mind.

"After all my talk about it, my wife said: 'Do something about it or forget about it'," Pat said.

Living close to Limerick, Mary I was the ideal setting for the Co. Cork farmer as he said it is not too big and is close-knit.

He added that he was given a warm welcome when he dropped in to chat with staff and to attend some lectures.

"Although my son and daughter went to college, I was a bit daunted about taking the step," Pat said.

"I felt I would stick out but it's a community - everyone is very friendly. Some of the young people asked what I was lecturing in."

While Pat was also a bit worried about his lack of experience with computers, he said people at the college were very encouraging and told him it was not an issue.

So how did people react to his decision?

"I kept it quiet for a while," he laughed.

"Some people said they would love to do that when they retire. The reaction was positive. People said: 'Fair play'."

Pat quickly settled into university life.

He explained: "The lectures are really interesting and it's a great luxury to be able to have the time and the opportunity to listen to them.

"It took me a while to get used to the assignments but extra help is there for anyone that needs it. Advice is also given on how to study and how to reference."

'Farmer Pat'

He easily integrated with the students who have dubbed him 'Farmer Pat'.

However, he joked that they did not invite him to the student 'Christmas Day' celebrations in Limerick, where third-level revellers don Christmas jumpers and tour local hostelries from early morning when the classes finish up for the term.

For anyone contemplating following in his footsteps, Pat is full of encouragement.

"I would ask them who is telling them not to do it - a teacher years ago who told them they were not bright enough to go to university? Or do they think they are too old and wouldn't be able for the study?" he asked.

"I know of a man who also went back to university to study psychology and then started working with farmers.

"I think farmers have a lot of skills like critical thinking, analysing, and self-directed working that are useful in lots of areas outside farming."

Asked whether a master's degree is on the cards, Pat laughed.

"I have to get through my exams first. As Dinny in 'Glenroe' used to say: 'My future is all behind me'," the Co. Cork farmer said.