Suspected bluetongue case 'hugely concerning'

Given the time of year, the suspected case of bluetongue in Northern Ireland is "surprising and obviously hugely concerning for farmers and the wider industry", a farm organisation has said.

Vets are investigating the suspicion of the virus at a holding near Bangor in Co. Down.

The focus of everyone must be containing the suspected bluetongue case, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) has said.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said the Government and all players in the industry "must make this their priority in the coming weeks".

"Everyone needs to be extra cautious in the coming weeks and farmers should contact their vet if they have any concerns about their own animals," Drennan said.

"Early detection is critical in containing this very serious disease."

Suspected bluetongue

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland confirmed that results from its active surveillance for bluetongue have indicated the presence of the disease in two cows.

Robust disease control measures have been implemented, according to DAERA.

A 20km temporary control zone has been introduced, effective from 9:00p.m on Saturday, November 29.

Moves of susceptible species (cattle, sheep, goats, deer and llamas/apalcas) on or off premises within the control zone are now prohibited whilst officials carry out further investigations.

Moves direct to slaughter are permitted under a general licence available on the DAERA website.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said while the suspect cases are of great concern, it is essential all producers impacted by the control measures play their part in limiting the potential for further spread of the disease.