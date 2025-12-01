€281m in balancing payments begin issuing to farmers today

Balancing payments under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) schemes have begun today (Monday, December 1) along with payments under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

The commencement of the BISS and CRISS balancing payments will bring the total paid, including CISYF, to €819 million with 116,681 farmers now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

This means that €281 million will issue to farmers from today in the form of a balancing payment, with 98.4% of eligible applicants now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

Payments totalling €37 million have also issued to 96,000 farmers under the ANC scheme, bringing the total paid to €241 million with over 99% of eligible applicants now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

Speaking on the payments Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said: “The BISS, CRISS and ANC are designed to provide direct income support to Irish farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability.

"The €819 million, paid under the 2025 BISS and CRISS, and the €241 million paid under the 2025 ANC are vital supports for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.”

The minister also confirmed that payments under the 2025 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) will also begin today with a total of €32 million being paid out under the scheme.

Minister Heydon said: “Supporting young people through the CISYF scheme helps to underpin generational renewal in the agriculture sector.

"I am pleased to see so many young farmers benefitting from the increased level of support available under the scheme in the current CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] to kick start their careers in farming.”

The minister has said that payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will continue to urgently process all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed.

Minister Heydon has urged any farmers who have outstanding queries to respond to his department as soon as possible to facilitate payment.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine regarding their BISS or CISYF payment can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422.

Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via the Agfood portal where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.