Kepak wins large business category at SEAI Energy Awards

Irish food company Kepak was named the winner of the large business category at the 2025 Sustainable Energy Authority Of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards.

This award recognised achievements in energy management, efficiency and long-term decarbonisation planning.

There were over 140 submissions to the awards this year across business, community and public sector organisations.

The event awards individuals and organisations that "demonstrate excellence in the drive for reduced fossil fuel usage, reduced emissions, reduced costs and a more resilient economy".

Kepak wins energy award

The large business award is given to organisations that have "demonstrated achievements in energy management, energy efficiency improvement and decarbonisation over a period that leads to credible 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets".

Kepak has been recognised for its investment in renewable and low-carbon technologies, including wind turbines, solar generation and heat pumps.

As founding members of food and drink sustainability programme Origin Green, Kepak has achieved gold membership for three consecutive years.

The SEAI commended Kepak for its "strong, structured approach to energy management and continuous improvement".

CEO of SEAI William Walsh said the finalists in this year's awards are "leading the way in their local communities and creating a more secure, sustainable future for us all".

"The work they are doing is vital. It will mean warmer, healthier homes and workplaces, cleaner air, lower energy bills, and a more resilient and competitive economy," Walsh said.

Other award winners included: Markree Castle, medium-sized business award; 9 White Deer Brewery, small business award; and Wexford Town SEC, inspirational sustainable energy community award.