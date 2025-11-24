Over 2,000 farmers submit ACRES rare breed declarations - DAFM

Over 2,000 farmers in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) have now submitted an annual rare breeds declaration for last year.

The Conservation of Rare Breeds action under the agri-environmental scheme aims to retain and where possible, increase populations of specific rare breeds species.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) previously announced that the annual declaration for 2024 had to be submitted by the deadline of November 15, 2025.

ACRES

The department has now confirmed to Agriland that 2,050 farmers have sent the relevant information to date.

Of that total, 1,584 are in the ACRES General and 466 in ACRES Co-operation (CP).

The following table provides a breakdown, by county, of the declarations received to date in respect of 2024:

County General approach participants Co-operation approach participants Total Carlow 7 1 8 Cavan 84 8 92 Clare 133 37 170 Cork 90 22 112 Donegal 68 30 98 Dublin 4 1 5 Galway 341 211 552 Kerry 28 20 48 Kildare 10 0 10 Kikenny 17 0 17 Laois 12 2 14 Leitrim 40 31 71 Limerick 38 4 42 Longford 80 0 80 Louth 4 1 5 Mayo 230 61 291 Meath 28 1 29 Monaghan 11 0 11 Offaly 22 1 23 Roscommon 103 7 110 Sligo 57 15 72 Tipperary 52 8 60 Waterford 10 2 12 Westmeath 79 0 79 Wexford 26 1 27 Wicklow 10 2 12 Total 1,584 466 2,050 Source: DAFM

The data shows that Galway had the highest number of rare breed declarations at 552, followed by Mayo (291) and Clare (170).

DAFM also provided a breakdown of the species of rare breeds submitted in the annual declarations received to date in respect of 2024.

However, the department noted that the figures in the table below do not match the total number of declarations above as some participants have more than one breed on their declaration.

Livestock species General approach Co-operation approach Total Cattle Kerry 57 7 64 Dexter 430 84 514 Irish Maol 114 17 128 Droimeann 48 7 55 Horses and ponies Connamara Pony 599 295 894 Irish Draught 236 52 288 Kerry Bog Pony 27 13 40 Sheep and goats Galway 156 16 172 Old Irish Goat 105 13 118 Total 1,772 501 2,273 Source: DAFM