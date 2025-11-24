Over 2,000 farmers submit ACRES rare breed declarations - DAFM

By Aisling O'Brien

Droimeann cattle.
Over 2,000 farmers in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) have now submitted an annual rare breeds declaration for last year.

The Conservation of Rare Breeds action under the agri-environmental scheme aims to retain and where possible, increase populations of specific rare breeds species.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) previously announced that the annual declaration for 2024 had to be submitted by the deadline of November 15, 2025.

ACRES

The department has now confirmed to Agriland that 2,050 farmers have sent the relevant information to date.

Of that total, 1,584 are in the ACRES General and 466 in ACRES Co-operation (CP).

The following table provides a breakdown, by county, of the declarations received to date in respect of 2024:

CountyGeneral approach participantsCo-operation approach participantsTotal
Carlow718
Cavan84892
Clare13337170
Cork9022112
Donegal683098
Dublin415
Galway341211552
Kerry282048
Kildare10010
Kikenny17017
Laois12214
Leitrim403171
Limerick38442
Longford80080
Louth415
Mayo23061291
Meath28129
Monaghan11011
Offaly22123
Roscommon1037110
Sligo571572
Tipperary52860
Waterford10212
Westmeath79079
Wexford26127
Wicklow10212
Total1,5844662,050
Source: DAFM

The data shows that Galway had the highest number of rare breed declarations at 552, followed by Mayo (291) and Clare (170).

DAFM also provided a breakdown of the species of rare breeds submitted in the annual declarations received to date in respect of 2024.

However, the department noted that the figures in the table below do not match the total number of declarations above as some participants have more than one breed on their declaration.

Livestock speciesGeneral approachCo-operation approachTotal
Cattle
Kerry57764
Dexter43084514
Irish Maol11417128
Droimeann48755
Horses and ponies
Connamara Pony599295894
Irish Draught23652288
Kerry Bog Pony271340
Sheep and goats
Galway15616172
Old Irish Goat10513118
Total1,7725012,273
Source: DAFM

