Taoiseach to talk nitrates and farm incomes at ICMSA AGM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to appear at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) this week.

The Taoiseach will speak about a number of concerns at the meeting, which will take place on Friday (November 28) in Limerick.

These topics will include nitrates and income volatility, it is understood.

This year's ICMSA AGM marks the organisation's 75th anniversary. It was founded in 1950.

The AGM will address the association's housekeeping earlier in the day, with several speakers and a panel discussion to take place in the second half of the day.

At around 1:00p.m a panel discussion will take place on the theme of 'Milk Price: Where to Now'.

The panellists will have five minutes to give their remarks before taking part in the moderated panel.

Speakers for the panel discussion are set to include Laurence Shalloo, head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme at Teagasc; and Ciaran Aylward from Ornua.

After the panel discussion, Conor Galvin, chief executive of Ornua, is scheduled to speak at the meeting on the topic of 'Maximising Value For Irish Dairy Farmers in a Fast-Changing Marketplace'.

Following that, ICMSA president Denis Drennan will give some remarks, after which the Taoiseach will speak.

It is understood the Taoiseach will be asked to speak about the nitrates derogation and income volatility for farmers.

When the Taoiseach finishes his contribution, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon will take to the stage to speak.

This will be followed by a question and answers session from the floor of the meeting.

The ICMSA AGM is also set to see the announcement of the four farming students who will receive the association's John Feely Scholarships.

As well as that, the AGM will include the presentation of cheques to the two winners of the Hedgerows Ireland-ICMSA National Photography Competition.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the ICMSA, the AGM proper will be followed by a dinner, after which there will be a presentation made to the former presidents of the association.