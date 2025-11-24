NI shoppers 'remain committed' to purchasing red meat - LMC

Consumer attitudes towards red meat remain positive in Northern Ireland, with 90% of shoppers regularly purchasing or eating red meat, according to new research from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

The recent study has shown that red meat continues to be a staple among the diets of NI consumers, with over half of the respondents stating that they would even like to buy more red meat as part of their weekly shop.

It also revealed that a smaller proportion of people now say they are trying to reduce their intake of red meat, with 31% of consumers reporting that they are actively trying to limit the amount of red meat eaten each week, down from 39% in 2019.

Additionally, only 22% of consumers said that they intend to cut back on how much red meat that they currently eat, compared to 29% in 2022.

The research found that the number of people that follow alternative diets, such as vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian, have not increased since 2020.

Lauren Patterson, who is head of marketing and communications at LMC, noted that the "fact that uptake of these diets has remained static underlines just how central beef and lamb are to our everyday diets."

"We are fortunate in Northern Ireland to have access to naturally produced, world-class quality assured beef and lamb that are nutrient-rich and play an important role in health, and we are dedicated to highlighting that value.”

The study highlighted an increase of red meat consumption across NI, with 40% of respondents agreeing that more people are eating this category, particularly in the 18-34 age group.

Patterson added: "It is important that we continue to engage with younger consumers who are showing enthusiasm for red meat.

"This is a positive sign for the future, but at the same time, we must continue to provide clear, accessible information to consumers, reinforcing key messages about its health benefits.”

Good Honest Food campaign

These findings follow LMC's recent Good Honest Food campaign, which educates the public on the nutritional credentials of beef and lamb.

Commenting on the campaign, Patterson said: "Consumers trust the campaign, and many value the scientific evidence it shares about the role of beef and lamb in a balanced diet.

"It is reassuring that beef and lamb continue to hold their place at the table across all age groups.

"LMC will continue to champion the quality, versatility and sustainability of our produce, ensuring consumers understand the positive farm-to-fork story behind every cut of beef and lamb.”