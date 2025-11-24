Series of on-farm events to focus on producing healthy calves

A series of on-farm events focused on the connection between producing healthy calves and farm profitability is set to take place over the coming months.
Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has announced details of the winter 2025/spring 2026 CalfCare series.
The series will see 16 farm families across the country host on-farm events in collaboration with Teagasc’s DairyBeef500 Programme.
The events will be supported by Feed For Growth/Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Limited.
This theme of this year’s series, "Healthy Calves, Your Profitable Future", aims to highlight the connection between good calf health, animal welfare, and farm profitability.
Farmers will hear how steps taken before the calf lands right through weaning and the first year of life will ensure the next generation of the herd are ready to deliver for the farmer.
The roadshow, running from Monday, December 8, 2025 to Thursday, January 22, 2026, will deliver practical, science-based insights to support farmers in achieving the highest possible standard in calf development.
Supported by the agri-food industry including dairy co-ops and meat processors, each event will showcase best practice in calf husbandry, management, and performance.
Dr Michelle McGrath from AHI said "there is no middle ground when it comes to producing a healthy calf be that for sale or for entering into your own herd".
"The health and wellbeing of the calf is critical to rearing a quality calf. Taking the important steps outlined at the AHI CalfCare series will help ensure that calves are healthy and well-reared in order to be profitable for farmers," she said.
Alan Dillon, DairyBeef500 programme manager at Teagasc, said they were delighted to once again partner with AHI for the CalfCare series.
"Following the strong engagement with last year’s events, continued collaboration across sectors will deliver real on-farm benefits," he said.
Úna Hickey, national sales manager at Feed For Growth/Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Limited, said the roadshow "gives farmers an opportunity to refresh their knowledge on best practice of calf nutrition, housing, and husbandry".
The full details of the upcoming CalfCare events, all of which will start at 11:00a.m, are as follows: