Series of on-farm events to focus on producing healthy calves

A series of on-farm events focused on the connection between producing healthy calves and farm profitability is set to take place over the coming months.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has announced details of the winter 2025/spring 2026 CalfCare series.

The series will see 16 farm families across the country host on-farm events in collaboration with Teagasc’s DairyBeef500 Programme.

The events will be supported by Feed For Growth/Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Limited.

Calves

This theme of this year’s series, "Healthy Calves, Your Profitable Future", aims to highlight the connection between good calf health, animal welfare, and farm profitability.

Farmers will hear how steps taken before the calf lands right through weaning and the first year of life will ensure the next generation of the herd are ready to deliver for the farmer.

The roadshow, running from Monday, December 8, 2025 to Thursday, January 22, 2026, will deliver practical, science-based insights to support farmers in achieving the highest possible standard in calf development.

Supported by the agri-food industry including dairy co-ops and meat processors, each event will showcase best practice in calf husbandry, management, and performance.

Dr Michelle McGrath from AHI said "there is no middle ground when it comes to producing a healthy calf be that for sale or for entering into your own herd".

"The health and wellbeing of the calf is critical to rearing a quality calf. Taking the important steps outlined at the AHI CalfCare series will help ensure that calves are healthy and well-reared in order to be profitable for farmers," she said.

Alan Dillon, DairyBeef500 programme manager at Teagasc, said they were delighted to once again partner with AHI for the CalfCare series.

"Whether it’s dairy or dairy-beef calves, it’s vital to reinforce the importance of excellent calf management for both dairy and beef systems.

"Following the strong engagement with last year’s events, continued collaboration across sectors will deliver real on-farm benefits," he said.

Úna Hickey, national sales manager at Feed For Growth/Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Limited, said the roadshow "gives farmers an opportunity to refresh their knowledge on best practice of calf nutrition, housing, and husbandry".

The full details of the upcoming CalfCare events, all of which will start at 11:00a.m, are as follows:

December 8, 2025: Padraig Motherway, Rathcallan, Ladysbridge P25 PX70;

Padraig Motherway, Rathcallan, Ladysbridge P25 PX70; December 9, 2025: Kilmagemogue Dairy Ltd. – Shane Fitzgerald, Kilmagemogue, Portlaw, Co. Waterford X91 RY18;

Kilmagemogue Dairy Ltd. – Shane Fitzgerald, Kilmagemogue, Portlaw, Co. Waterford X91 RY18; December 10, 2025: Clifford & Harry Deacon, Coolaught, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 RX81;

Clifford & Harry Deacon, Coolaught, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 RX81; December 16, 2025: Brian Buckley, Pluckanes North, Donoughmore Co. Cork P32 Y772;

Brian Buckley, Pluckanes North, Donoughmore Co. Cork P32 Y772; December 17, 2025: Aidan and David Treacy, Lissnacody, Eyecourt, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway H53 FW98;

Aidan and David Treacy, Lissnacody, Eyecourt, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway H53 FW98; December 19, 2025: The Breen Family, Gorteen, Emly, Co. Tipperary E34 FW93;

The Breen Family, Gorteen, Emly, Co. Tipperary E34 FW93; January 8, 2026: Pat Stack, Dromuhur, Moyvane, Listowel, Co. Kerry V31 FF97;

Pat Stack, Dromuhur, Moyvane, Listowel, Co. Kerry V31 FF97; January 8, 2026: Seandara farm Ltd. – Brendan Joyce, The Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny E41 TR68;

Seandara farm Ltd. – Brendan Joyce, The Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny E41 TR68; January 12, 2026: Michéal McCarthy, Belrose, Upton, Co. Cork T12 FW24;

Michéal McCarthy, Belrose, Upton, Co. Cork T12 FW24; January 13, 2026: Derek Beattie, Coolroe, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow Y14 PH96;

Derek Beattie, Coolroe, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow Y14 PH96; January 14, 2026: John, Patricia & Rory McEvoy, Clonaheen House, Rosenallis, Portlaoise, Co. Laois R32 XK44;

John, Patricia & Rory McEvoy, Clonaheen House, Rosenallis, Portlaoise, Co. Laois R32 XK44; January 15, 2026: Sean Keane, Tobberoe, Athenry, Co. Galway H64 EC52;

Sean Keane, Tobberoe, Athenry, Co. Galway H64 EC52; January 16, 2026: Patrick & Aaron Callan, Phillipstown, Dunleer, Co. Louth A92 NND6;

Patrick & Aaron Callan, Phillipstown, Dunleer, Co. Louth A92 NND6; January 20, 2026: Seamus Dolan, Killynaff, Co. Cavan H14 K583;

Seamus Dolan, Killynaff, Co. Cavan H14 K583; January 21, 2026: Patrick Kelly, Waterwheel Farm, Ballyarrell, Kilgordon, Co. Donegal F93 P657;

Patrick Kelly, Waterwheel Farm, Ballyarrell, Kilgordon, Co. Donegal F93 P657; January 22, 2026: Marty Lenehan Liggan, Ballyconnell, Ballinfull, Co. Sligo F91 YD53.