Meath biomethane plant to offer new income stream for farmers

A new biomethane plant being launched today (Monday, November 24) in Co. Meath is set to provide an alternative income stream for local farmers.

That is according to Carbon AMS, the anaerobic digestion (AD) company developing the state-of-the-art facility in Duleek.

The company has announced a 15-year gas purchase agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

The €80 million agreement will enable Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease to transition 100% of its heating needs at its Dublin and Athlone operations to biomethane, making it the first pharmaceutical company in Ireland to switch to renewable gas for heat.

The facility, currently under construction, is expected to be completed next year, with the first supply of biomethane due in the final quarter (Q4) of 2026.

Biomethane

Established in 2022, Carbon AMS said it converts "grass to gas" through AD to produce biogas, which can be upgraded to biomethane.

The new plant is planned to be the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) controlled industrial facility in the world.

According to Carbon AMS, this is Ireland’s first large-scale biomethane contract with "additionality".

This means Alexion’s long-term commitment allows for the construction of this facility and delivering new renewable gas added to the national grid.

Farmers

The new plant will initially produce 42 GWh of biomethane per year using grass and other agricultural feedstocks providing an alternative income stream for local farmers.

The farmers, who are within a 15km radius of the facility, have long-term supply agreements with Lunderstown Green Energy, which was established in 2021 by Donal Hartford and Brugha Duffy.

"We are very excited to see construction underway in Duleek," Brugha Duffy said.

"As landowners, it’s incredibly rewarding to see sustainable progress that not only benefits the environment but also supports our community’s future.

"This project represents a positive step forward, combining innovation with responsible land use to create lasting benefits for generations to come," he added.

Renewable gas

The Duleek facility is part of Carbon AMS’s national AD rollout programme with 10 plants planned in Ireland, in partnership with Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL).

This is the first project that has been enabled through a €100 million strategic partnership with SDCL’s Green Energy Transition Fund.

Richard Kennedy, chief executive of Carbon AMS, said they are "thrilled to partner with SDCL and Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, on our shared vision for a sustainable future".

"This agreement is a game-changer for the Irish agri biomethane sector, demonstrating the significant potential for indigenous, renewable gas production.

"The Duleek facility will not only provide Alexion with a reliable source of clean heat but also support local agriculture and contribute to Ireland's energy independence," he said.

Jonathan Maxwell, chief executive of SDCL, added: "This project will deliver renewable biomethane directly to one of Ireland’s leading pharmaceutical companies, demonstrating how collaboration between investors, developers, and corporates can drive meaningful progress toward net zero."

Shane Doyle, senior vice president, global operations and sustainability at Alexion, said that the partnership "marks a pivotal moment in Alexion and AstraZeneca’s sustainability journey".

"By transitioning to 100% biomethane for our heating needs in Ireland, we are not only significantly reducing our operational emissions but also pioneering a new source of energy for the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland," he added.