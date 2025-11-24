€3m Local Biodiversity Action Fund launched

A €3 million funding scheme to support local biodiversity projects will open today (Monday, November 24).

The funding will support research, surveys, action on invasive species and habitat management.

The scheme is primarily designed to help local authorities "deliver actions" in Ireland’s fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, said local authorities "are uniquely placed to work with communities to protect biodiversity in our communities and this fund supports them to do that.”

The Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2026 - which is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) - was first established in 2018.

Biodiversity

In 2025 the fund supported more than 260 different projects across 31 local authorities.

Examples of the projects funded in 2025 include:

The Hare’s Corner: Seven local authorities participated in the ‘Hare’s Corner’ projects with the aim of creating new habitats such as ponds, woodlands and orchards to benefit biodiversity;

Nightjar survey: The Nightjar is an elusive and rare bird, recently confirmed to be breeding in some counties in Ireland. The fund enabled Wexford County Council to work with local stakeholders on Phase 2 of a survey to determine the presence of the Nightjar at selected sites across Wexford. Tipperary County Council and Waterford County Council ran similar projects;

Wildflower meadow management: Funding supported Cork City Council to implement the All Island Pollinator Plan and to improve the ecological value of selected grassland areas within the city, to support local plant species, pollinators and other wildlife;

Barn Owl survey and conservation: Eleven local authorities worked on projects to protect the barn owl. Projects involved surveys, distributing nest boxes to landowners and farmers, and public awareness about the species;

Invasive Species management and control: Forty projects in 21 local authority areas focused on the removal and management of Invasive species, such as Giant Hogweed, Japanese Knotweed, Cherry Laurel and Quagga Mussels.

The closing date for applications to the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2026 is next February 5.