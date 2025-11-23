Mart report: Sample weanling prices from New Ross Mart

There were over 350 head of cattle on offer at the Monday weanling sale at New Ross Mart in Co. Wexford this week.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager Richard Kirwin said there was once again "a great trade on the weanlings".

Weanling bulls over 300kg made from €1,200-€1,900 with their weight, while weanling bulls over 400kg made made €1,450-€2,000 with their weight.

Angus and Hereford bulls made from €900-€1,350 with their weight, while Friesian bulls made from €750-€950 with their weight.

Sample prices from the recent sale sale at New Ross Mart:

These 3 Limousin heifers averaged 255kgs and sold for €1,540

Heifers over 300kg made from €800-€1,350 with their weight, while heifers over 400kg made from €1,050-€2,000 with their weight.

Hereford and Angus heifers made from €750-€1,280 with their weight.

New Ross mart will host its last weanling sale of the year on Monday, December 1.

The mart venue will host its first cattle sale of the new year on Saturday, January 3, 2026.