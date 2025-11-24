New strategy aims to grow Irish value-added food and drink exports to €5.4bn

An ambitious strategy to grow Irish exports of value-added food and beverages to €5.4 billion by 2035 has been launched today (Monday, November 24).

The strategy has been developed by the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Prepared Consumer Foods (PCF) Council.

The strategy, which was launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, sets out insights into challenges facing businesses, and provides recommendations for the sector to thrive over the next ten years.

There are currently 1,650 PCF companies producing or supplying value-added food and beverages, from packaged fruit and vegetable produce to value-added meat, consumer dairy, ambient, frozen, bakery, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

The sector exports in the region of €3.6 billion to 140 markets - with the UK a key export destination.

“In an environment of evolving challenges, from climate change to global market pressures, the provision of a clear roadmap for the development of Prepared Consumer Foods (PCF) sector is now more critical than ever,” said Minister Heydon.

He said it is actively working to secure "a prosperous, competitive, and climate-smart future for the next generation of food companies and Irish farmers".

The minister added: “The success of sectors such as Prepared Consumer Food is a clear example of our world class credentials in food production and this ambitious strategy delivers a blueprint designed to deliver continued growth for Irish companies in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

(L-R) Killian Barry, Danone Ireland MD and chair of the PCF Council, Minister Martin Heydon and Linda Stuart-Trainor, director of Prepared Consumer Foods in Food Drink Ireland Source: Ibec

Killian Barry, Danone Ireland managing director and chair of the PCF Council, said PCF represents a key part of the overall food sector, and of the Irish economy.

“This strategy presents a vision and an action plan to ensure that the passion, innovation and energy that drives PCF businesses is recognised and supported by government, to allow the sector to reach its potential by 2035.

“Despite recent challenges, including rising costs for commodities, transport, energy, and manufacturing, the sector has demonstrated remarkable agility and achieved considerable growth.

"Between 2014 and 2024, exports increased by 52%, revenue rose by 36%, and employment expanded by 36%.”

According to Ibec's PCF Council, the sector is aiming to grow exports to €5.4 billion and to create 38,000 jobs by 2035.

The director of prepared consumer foods in Food Drink Ireland, Linda Stuart-Trainor said: “We believe the government has an opportunity to create a policy environment that serves as a launchpad for PCF".

New PCF strategy

The strategy is built around a number of pillars: competitiveness, people, innovation, sustainability, and health and sets out key policy recommendations and industry industry initiatives, including:

A proposal to include PCF companies of all sizes in state supports for capital expenditure;

Calls to establish regular data reporting on the PCF sector by the Central Statistics Office;

Proposal to establish an apprenticeship in food operations management.