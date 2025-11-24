Met Éireann: Mixed weather conditions for the coming week

Met Éireann has said this week will begin bright and mostly dry, ahead of a change to duller and wetter conditions by midweek.

The national forecaster said it is expected to become cooler again with a mix of sunshine and showers later in the week.

This morning (Monday, November 24), rain in the south-west will clear to a bright, breezy and mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine. Some isolated showers feeding in from the north.

Highest daytime temperatures of 7° to 11°C with moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, easing in the evening.

Tonight will be cold and mostly dry, with long clear spells. There may be some showers in Ulster. Lowest temperatures of -1° to 4° in light to moderate north-westerly winds.

After a dry and bright tomorrow morning (Tuesday) for many areas with good spells of sunshine, it will gradually turn cloudier from the west through the afternoon and evening.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push into western Atlantic counties in the evening. Highest temperatures of 6° to 10° in a light variable or westerly wind.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with rain and drizzle in the west which will extend eastwards. Overnight lows of 1° to 7°, feeling coldest in the east, but with temperatures increasing through the night.

The light to moderate southerly winds will freshen in rain and drizzle.

Wednesday will be dull with rain in the morning, clearing eastwards later to patchy outbreaks of drizzle and mist. Feeling mild with highest temperatures of 11° to 13°.

The moderate to fresh southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday night with rain and drizzle arriving from the Atlantic and spreading eastwards. A mild night in lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

The rain will move eastwards across the country on Thursday and will be followed by a mixture of sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 12° to 14° with moderate to fresh and gusty south-west winds, stronger on Atlantic coasts.

There will be widespread showers on Friday, some will be heavy with a possibility of hail and thunder. Some sunny spells are possible too.

Highest daytime temperatures of 8° to 11° with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds, stronger on Atlantic coasts.

The current indications for next weekend show a mix of sunshine and showers, some heavy and with a possibility of hail, for Saturday, followed by a wetter day on Sunday.

Over the coming week, rainfall totals are expected to generally vary from around average to twice the normal amount, with between around 20 and 65mm expected, wettest in the west and south-west.

Rainfall amounts are likely to be a little lower in some parts of the midlands and south, coming in a little below average in some parts.

Mean air temperatures are expected to be less cold over the coming seven days, ranging from 7° to 11°. This equates to around average in many areas, but up to 2° above normal in some northern parts.

Drying will improve for today and Tuesday, before deteriorating again.

Spraying will improve through the second half of today as winds tend to moderate and it will be mostly dry.

Tuesday is expected to offer one of the best opportunities over the next seven days for spraying.

Met Éireann said soils are currently saturated or waterlogged in many areas of the country. Overall, there will be very little change in field conditions over the coming week.