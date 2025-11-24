CSO: Green diesel clearances up slightly in first 8 months of 2025

Clearances of marked gas oil, otherwise known as green diesel, were 1% higher in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Excise clearances of green diesel in August 2025, at 95 million litres, were down 2.9% compared with the August 2024 figure of 98 million litres.

Green diesel is primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings.

CSO

The data also shows that autodiesel clearances were 3.8% lower in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Unleaded Petrol clearances were 4.7% higher in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

Autodiesel clearances in August 2025 were 279 million litres, this was a 0.5% decrease compared with August 2024.

Excise clearances of Unleaded Petrol in August 2025, at 98 million litres, were 10.4% higher than the August 2024 figure of 89 million litres.

The CSO said this was the highest volume of Unleaded Petrol clearances recorded for the month of August since 2018.

Kerosene clearances fell by 6.8% in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Excise clearances of kerosene, which is mainly used as a home heating fuel, in August 2025, at 28 million litres, were down 47.9% compared with the August 2024 figure of 54 million litres.

The monthly mean air temperature recorded at Dublin Airport in August 2025 was 16.3 °C.

This was the fourth highest August mean air temperature recorded at Dublin Airport since the time series began in 1960.

Excise clearances

Dympna Corry, statistician in the CSO Climate and Energy Division, said that autodiesel clearances were 2.5% lower when comparing the 12-month rolling period of September 2024-August 2025 with September 2023-August 2024.

"Clearances are the duty paid on the quantity of oil removed from bonded warehouses and provide a proxy for sales," she added.

"Wholesale prices of autodiesel in August 2025 were lower than August 2024, and wholesale prices of unleaded petrol in August 2025 were lower than August 2024.

"Unleaded petrol clearances were up 5.9% when comparing the 12-month rolling period of September 2024-August 2025 with September 2023-August 2024," she said.