Factory quotes: Pressure remains on cow price this week

This week's factory quotes have seen several outlets start the week off with the same price quote as last week for prime cattle while others have reduced their offer.

The factories that held their prime cattle price quote have said they will review it mid-week and have not ruled out further price drops.

Cow price quotes have continued to decline at most outlets, with offers back 50c/kg in some cases since the end of October.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, most outlets are starting the week offering €7.40/kg on the grid for bullocks (steers) and €7.50/kg on the grid for heifers.

Some outlets are starting the week off at €7.30 and €7.40/kg on the grid for steers and heifers respectively.

While cow price offers have been reduced by up to 50c/kg in cases, most official steer and heifer quotes have fallen by a less severe 10c/kg since late October.

Most processors seem less interested in buying prime cattle at a 'flat price' in recent weeks and are more keen to buy prime stock 'on the grid'.

Some of the higher breed bonuses have been cut in cases, but Angus breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg still remain available.

Cow price

Cow price offers have continued to decline this week, albeit from a high point.

In the final week of October, the flat price offers for 'R' grade cows were within 10c/kg and on par in cases with steer base price.

This week, that differential has widened to 40-50c/kg.

Fleshed, heavy 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.60/kg this week. Light 'P1' cows are being quoted at as low as €3.50-€4.00/kg.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.70-€6.80/kg this week. 'R' grade cows are being quoted at €6.90-€7.00/kg and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at premiums of up to €7.30/kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are generally being quoted at €7.60/kg for 'U' grades and €7.50/kg for 'R' grades.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20-€7.30/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg on the grid in general this week.