Sheep Trade: Sheep quotes remain unchanged this week

This week, all factory quotes have remained unchanged for both spring lambs and ewes.

However the official factory quotes for spring lambs still remain 15-30c/kg behind the €8.00/kg price that sources have informed Agriland that is still readily available.

The carcass-weight limit of 22.5kg for spring lambs also remains unchanged across all plants for this week.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

Irish Country Meats' (ICM's) quote for spring lambs has remained stationary this week, leaving their quote for the week at €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for lambs, enabling €7.80/kg to be obtained for lambs with a carcass-weight of up to 22.5kg.

On the ewe front, the Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling’s quote for lambs this week remains unchanged from the last number of weeks at €7.60/kg, plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.

Kildare's cull ewe quote for the week also remains unchanged at €4.50/kg plus 10c/kg QA bonus.

This week, Kepak has left their quote for the week at €7.60/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.75/kg on offer up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.

The Roscommon-based Athleague site’s ewe quote remains unchanged from the last few weeks at €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights over 20kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow remains ahead of the other sites again this week with an unchanged quote of €5.00/kg for cull ewes this week.

Ballon Meats remains one of the highest quotes on the lamb front again this week, quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week, a quote that is also unchanged from the previous few weeks.