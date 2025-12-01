MyFutureFund portal launched ahead of pension auto-enrolment scheme

Farmers with employees will be among the employers required to ensure that they pay pension contributions for eligible staff from January 2026.

As part of preparations for the new automatic retirement savings scheme, Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary, today (December 1) launched the MyFutureFund Employer Portal.

The portal is designed to support and facilitate employers’ engagement with MyFutureFund, the new automatic retirement savings scheme, with a minimum of administration involved.

As auto-enrolment is an employment right, employers have responsibility to ensure that contributions are paid.

This applies to every sector of business, including farmers and agri- food businesses.

Employees will be automatically enrolled into the scheme if they earn more than €20,000 per year, are aged between 23-60, and are not paying into a pension through payroll.

The portal provides employers with the platform to complete their profile and choose a payment method in advance of the start of MyFutureFund in January 2026.

Resources to help employers meet their obligation to inform employees of their enrolment will also be provided directly through the secure mailbox on the portal.

MyFutureFund

Commenting on the portal, Minister Calleary said: “MyFutureFund is a landmark initiative that provides employees with a secure financial future when they retire.

“Today I am officially launching the MyFutureFund Employer Portal.

This will ensure that employers have sufficient time to complete their profiles in advance of the commencement of the scheme [on January 1].

“Completing your company profile on the portal will only take around five minutes and is essential to ensure that all steps are completed in order for your company to be in compliance with the scheme.

“It is a transformative scheme for the country which is designed to be as seamless as possible for employers, a system that works in the background as they carry on their normal business.”

Steps to take

To access the portal, employers must visit myfuturefund.ie and log into the portal using their Revenue Online Services (ROS) PREM certificate before December 31.

After logging in, the three steps are:

Complete company profile;

Set up a payment method;

Run payroll as usual.

Once registered, employers will be able to view contributions paid and owed, get notifications sent directly to their nominated contact person, contact customer support, check their contributions record, and update their details.

Revenue online

Agents will also be able to undertake these steps for employers using the same credentials they already use for accessing ROS on behalf of their clients.

Those who do not use payroll software will still be able to make payments directly through the portal.

The National Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority (NAERSA) will handle all the administration including enrolling employees, collecting contributions, and managing investments.

They will also handle opt in's/out's and suspensions.