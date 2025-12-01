70% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

Over 70% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) have been approved.

The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 3,837 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.

1,184 applications are yet to be fully processed, 256 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,692 58 36 377 1,221 Dairy Equipment Scheme 265 13 3 65 184 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,287 78 12 269 928 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 320 2 6 1 311 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 430 25 13 49 343 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 26 2 0 18 6 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 455 18 3 225 209 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 254 23 2 10 219 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 282 15 5 98 164 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 353 22 7 72 252 Total 5,364 256 87 1,184 3,837 TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The department also confirmed that 4,233 (86%) approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

250 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 308 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.

62 applications are still being processed under tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,853 (85%) have been approved, 213 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

TAMS

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon recently announced that ranking and selection will be applied to applications received under tranche 9 of TAMS 3.

He confirmed that "priority" will be given to applications under Farm Safety and Nutrient Storage schemes.

The minister said that TAMS 3 "is operating within a very clearly defined financial profile over the course of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan".

Over the first eight tranches of TAMS 3, more than 45,000 applications were received, which is nearly three times the number received over the corresponding eight tranches in TAMS 2.

Minister Heydon has repeatedly warned that "there is a limit to the amount of funding available".