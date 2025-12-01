70% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

Over 70% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) have been approved.
The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 3,837 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.
1,184 applications are yet to be fully processed, 256 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.
TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.
The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1,692
|58
|36
|377
|1,221
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|265
|13
|3
|65
|184
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1,287
|78
|12
|269
|928
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|320
|2
|6
|1
|311
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|430
|25
|13
|49
|343
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|26
|2
|0
|18
|6
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|455
|18
|3
|225
|209
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|254
|23
|2
|10
|219
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|282
|15
|5
|98
|164
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|353
|22
|7
|72
|252
|Total
|5,364
|256
|87
|1,184
|3,837
The department also confirmed that 4,233 (86%) approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.
250 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 308 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.
62 applications are still being processed under tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,853 (85%) have been approved, 213 rejected and 53 withdrawn.
Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon recently announced that ranking and selection will be applied to applications received under tranche 9 of TAMS 3.
He confirmed that "priority" will be given to applications under Farm Safety and Nutrient Storage schemes.
The minister said that TAMS 3 "is operating within a very clearly defined financial profile over the course of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan".
Over the first eight tranches of TAMS 3, more than 45,000 applications were received, which is nearly three times the number received over the corresponding eight tranches in TAMS 2.
Minister Heydon has repeatedly warned that "there is a limit to the amount of funding available".