70% of TAMS tranche 8 applications approved - DAFM

By Aisling O'Brien

Over 70% of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) have been approved.

The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 3,837 out of the 5,364 applications made under this round of the scheme have been given the green light.

1,184 applications are yet to be fully processed, 256 have been rejected and 87 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The following table provides an update on the status of tranche 8 applications across the various TAMS schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,69258363771,221
Dairy Equipment Scheme26513365184
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,2877812269928
Low Emission Slurry Spreading320261311
Organic Capital Investment Scheme430251349343
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme2620186
Solar Capital Investment Scheme455183225209
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme25423210219
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme28215598164
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme35322772252
Total5,364256871,1843,837
TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The department also confirmed that 4,233 (86%) approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

250 out of the total 4,930 applications made in this tranche remain to be fully processed by department staff, while 308 have been rejected and 139 were withdrawn.

62 applications are still being processed under tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,853 (85%) have been approved, 213 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

TAMS

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon recently announced that ranking and selection will be applied to applications received under tranche 9 of TAMS 3.

He confirmed that "priority" will be given to applications under Farm Safety and Nutrient Storage schemes.

The minister said that TAMS 3 "is operating within a very clearly defined financial profile over the course of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan".

Over the first eight tranches of TAMS 3, more than 45,000 applications were received, which is nearly three times the number received over the corresponding eight tranches in TAMS 2.

Minister Heydon has repeatedly warned that "there is a limit to the amount of funding available".

