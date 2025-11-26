TAMS update: Ranking and selection to be applied to Tranche 9 applications

Ranking and selection will be applied to applications received under Tranche 9 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) according to Minister Martin Heydon.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine also outlined today (Wednesday, November 26) that this ranking and selection will be carried out on a "differentiated basis across the various sub-schemes within TAMS".

Minister Heydon confirmed that "priority" will be given to applications under Farm Safety and Nutrient Storage schemes.

"TAMS 3 is a hugely successful scheme, with payments of over €115 million issuing to farmers since payments commenced in June of last year.

"Over the first eight tranches, more than 45,000 applications were received, which is nearly three times the number received over the corresponding eight tranches in TAMS 2.

"All eligible applications received across those eight tranches have been approved, with the result that more than 39,000 approvals have issued to farmers to date, allowing them to proceed with their investments. This, again, is three times the number approved over the first eight tranches of TAMS 2," he added.

The minister also stressed again that TAMS 3 "is operating within a very clearly defined financial profile over the course of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan".

Minister Heydon has repeatedly warned that "there is a limit to the amount of funding available".

"With this in mind, when I announced, in June this year, that all eligible applications in Tranche 8 would be approved, I also flagged that it may be necessary to apply ranking and selection to Tranche 9 and future tranches," he added.

Tranche 9

According to the minister a total of 6,122 applications were submitted in Tranche 9 which brings the total number of applications received under TAMS 3 to date to 51,396.

Minister Heydon added: “The number of applications and the level of funding provided to date under certain schemes, such as the Solar Capital Investment Scheme and the Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme (LESS), have exceeded our expectations, to the extent that more than 40% of the TAMS budget is being spent on these two measures.

"On that basis, I have decided to focus on approvals for core on-farm investments at this time. I am acutely aware of the importance of measures to support on-farm safety, so I have decided to approve all eligible applications submitted under this measure.

"Similarly, I want to acknowledge the importance of continued investment in nutrient storage, attracting 60% grant aid support, which I introduced earlier this year. A total of 80% of eligible applications containing these investments will be approved in this tranche.”

Closing dates

The current Tranche 10 of TAMS 3 will close for applications on December 5, 2025.

Separately 2026 tranches will close closing on March 6, 2026, June 5, 2026, September 4, 2026 and December 4, 2026.

Minister Heydon also added that, from the tranche opening at the end of next week, grant aid support for the replacement of roofs will be available under the Farm Safety Measure of TAMS.