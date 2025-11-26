Met Éireann: ‘No improvement’ on soil conditions in coming days

Poor drying conditions, no improvement to soil conditions, and unsettled weather is predicted for the coming days.

That is according to Met Éireann, which has released its latest farming-focused predictions for the rest of the week.

It was drier than average across most the country over the past week, with the exception of parts of Connacht.

The coming week, however, will be more unsettled, with frequent spells of rain and showers.

It will be wettest in the west and south-west with up to two times average rainfall possible in these regions.

Rainfall amounts will be closer to average near southern and eastern coasts.

Temperatures

It was colder than average over the past seven days with mean air temperatures ranging between 4.2° and 7.4℃, which is between one and three degrees below normal.

Mean soil temperatures were generally close to normal or slightly below, ranging between 4.6° and 8.4°.

Temperatures will increase in the coming week, returning to near normal or one degree above. Soil temperatures will likely remain close to normal.

Sunshine

It was sunnier than average nationwide over the past week, with sunshine amounts ranging from 106% of average in the north-west to 275% of average in the south-east.

Weather will be more unsettled over the next seven days. While there will be brighter spells, it will often be cloudy, with sunshine amounts likely to be around average as a result.

Drying conditions

Drying conditions will generally be poor due to frequent spells of rain.

There will be limited opportunities for spraying due to frequent rainfall and breezy conditions at times.

All soils are currently saturated with many poorly drained soils waterlogged.

There will be no improvement to soil conditions in the coming week, and many moderately drained soils will become waterlogged.