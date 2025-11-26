Nutritics named as Technology Ireland Company of the Year 2025

Foodtech firm Nutritics has been named the Digital Technology Company of the Year at the 33rd annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

The ceremony celebrated 12 winners on Friday evening (November 21) at The Round Room in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Speaking about their reasons for selecting the food data software company as the winner of the Digital Technology Company of the Year award, the judges said: “Nutritics represents the pinnacle of Irish technology scaling globally.

“They earned this award by deploying a proprietary data engine and advanced sustainability analytics that are setting new benchmarks for transparency and impact across the food industry, proving that digital innovation can lead internationally.”

'Innovation, discipline and purpose'

Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick said: “What truly set Nutritics apart was their exceptional balance of innovation, discipline, and purpose.

“They have translated advanced technology into a proven model of sustainable, recurring growth, building a loyal international customer base and a highly motivated workforce, all while making the food industry safer and more efficient.

“The Nutritics platform captures and verifies complex data such as allergens, nutrition, provenance, environmental impact, and cost from across a customer’s supply chain.

Fitzpatrick noted that Nutritics' software is utilised globally across many sectors, including food service, hospitality, leisure, education, and healthcare.

“This year’s awards ceremony highlighted inspiring examples of ingenuity, perseverance, and vision, but two things, in particular, stood as a testament to the health and character of our industry," she added.

“First, the sheer scale of applications for our Tech4Good categories was truly remarkable.

"We received an unprecedented volume of entries, so high in quality that we had to split the category to properly recognise the profound commitment our sector has to driving positive societal and environmental change.

“Second, all our winners exemplify the remarkable accomplishments of businesses pushing technological boundaries, but we must note the incredible success of our indigenous entrepreneurs."

The director of Technology Ireland noted that across the 11 company categories, 10 were won by Irish-owned companies.

She added that these companies had distinguished themselves as "true leaders in their fields" and for "showcasing an outstanding and distinctly Irish commitment to innovation”.

Technology Ireland Person of the Year

Dr. Claire McBride, senior lecturer, Technological University Dublin, was awarded Technology Ireland Person of the Year award.

Una Fitzpatrick said: “Dr. Claire McBride is a distinguished leader operating at the intersection of high-level industry practice and academic innovation.

“Drawing on decades of executive experience with global technology firms such as AT&T and BT, Claire has revolutionised product management education, most notably by developing the world’s first MSc in the discipline.”

Other winners

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: Dr Andrew Hines - Insight UCD

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: Food Village

Excellence in Talent Development: Mersus

Tech 4 Good - Community Award: MoveAHead

Technology Innovation of the Year: FINEOS Corporation Limited

Tech 4 Good - Product Award: Mobility Mojo

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Protex AI

Women in Tech Company Initiative of the Year: Workday

Tech 4 Good - Service Award: Altra

Emerging Company of the Year: Aerlytix

Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Dr Claire McBride

Digital Technology Company of the Year: Nutritics