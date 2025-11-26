A review of the top prices paid at 2025 Carrick Winter Fair

The 2025 Carrick Winter Fair weanling heifer sale broke several records, with a top price of €33,500 and 268 commercial weanling heifers selling to an average sale price of €5,700.

Selling kicked off at the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, at 10:00am, yesterday (Monday, November 24) after the pre-sale show which took place on Sunday, November 23.

The huge volumes of young people at the event was noted by many.

The quality of the commercial-bred heifers on show was impressive, with many remarking it was "as good a show of commercial beef cattle as would be seen anywhere in the world".

Cattle enthusiasts from across Ireland and further afield flocked to the ringside to watch the selling, with customers from across Ireland and Northern Ireland securing cattle in the sale.

Heifers in the sale also found new homes as far afield as The Netherlands, Scotland, and Lancashire.

Agriland also understands one buyer secured 60 heifers in the sale.

The top price in the sale and record price for the venue was €33,500, going to Lot 411, a Tropique-sired Belgian Blue heifer named 'Polar Bear'.

This heifer was sold by Joe Davis from Williamstown, Co. Galway, and is understood to have been purchased by Newry-based Drumroy Ltd.

Lot 411, 'Polar Bear' sold for €33,500 after being awarded the Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine Future Champions Calf Extravaganza Champion. Source: Swarber Photography

Lot 272, a Trueman Idol-sired heifer owned by Derrick Forde from Co. Galway took the second-top price in the sale of €23,000.

Her dam is Corrandulla Nicole, and the hybrid heifer comes from the same bloodlines as the 2024 Carrick Winter Fair €30,000 sale topper.

Selling for €23,000 was the Elite Pedigree Genetics Commercial Calf Champion. Source: Chloe Goggins Livestock Media

Two heifers sold for €20,000, and these belonged to two separate vendors from counties Louth and Clare.

Lot 315 was sired by Pabo Rocknroll (LM8556) and won the Champion Limousin calf under 500kg before going on to sell for €20,000.

She was sold by Michael and Brodie Molloy from Dunleer, Co. Louth.

Also selling at €20,000 was Lot 466, an IZ Priceless-sired heifer sold by P. and M. Rosingrave from Crusheen, Co. Clare.

Source: Swarber Photography

This heifer won the Belgian Blue-sired heifer under 500kg class in the pre-sale show.

Lot 332 sold for €17,500 and was owned by Frank Glynn from Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Lot 332 sold for €17,500 and won the Dovea Genetics-Sired Calf Bonanza Champion. Source: Dovea Genetics

This heifer was sired by Claddagh McCabe and from a Du Grand Bon Dieu (BB2247) dam.

She won the Dovea Genetics-Sired Calf Bonanza and her Limousin class.

Three heifers sold for 16,000. First was Lot 317, a Graiggoch Rambo-sired heifer owned by the McGowan family from Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim.

Lot 420 sold for €15,000 for Cian McGloin, Co. Leitrim

Second was was Lot 430, an OVO-sired nine-month-old Belgian Blue heifer owned by John and Tom Hickey from Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The third heifer to hit €16,000 was Lot 497, the reserve Belgian Blue Champion owned by Cian McGloin from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Lot 497

Sired by BB9745, this heifer's full sister sold for €15,000 earlier in the sale.

Selling at €15,500 was Lot 454, a Hazzard-sired heifer owned by Dermot McGinley from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

This heifer also won her Belgian Blue class the previous day.

Lot 495 sold at €15,000 for Pearse McNamee, Co. Donegal

Several heifers made €15,000, with plenty more making from €10,000-€14,000.