Employee of independent potato supplier involved in fatal incident at Tayto Snacks

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched an investigation following a fatal incident at Tayto Snacks in Co. Meath today (Tuesday, November 25).

Tayto Snacks Ltd confirmed with "profound shock and sadness" that a "fatal incident involving an employee of an independent potato supplier occurred at our Ashbourne, Co. Meath site this morning".

The company said that Gardaí and emergency services had attended the scene promptly, and it is currently assisting with their enquiries.

"The safety and wellbeing of all who attend on our site is our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting any investigations into today’s tragic incident," it outlined in a statement.

Tayto Snacks

According to Tayto Snacks Ltd the next of kin of the deceased have been informed.

John O’Connor, Tayto Snacks, managing director said: "We are devastated by today’s incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic loss of life".

Tayto Snacks Ltd has said it will work closely with all parties, including the Health and Safety Authority, who are investigating the fatal incident.

HSA

Separately HSA confirmed last month that Mark Cullen as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Cullen, who has been serving as interim CEO since earlier this year, is formally assuming the role following his appointment by the board of the HSA after an open and competitive recruitment process.

Over the course of his 25 year career with the HSA, Cullen has held a wide range of leadership and operational roles, developing a knowledge of workplace health and safety issues as well as the authority’s wider regulatory responsibilities in chemicals, product safety, and national accreditation.

According to the HSA Cullen's appointment "marks the next chapter" for the organisation.