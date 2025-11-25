Boehringer Ingelheim MD elected president of global animal health association

Dr. Armin Wiesler, a member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim with responsibility for the Animal Health Business Unit, has been elected as the new president of HealthforAnimals, the global animal health industry association.

HealthforAnimals members represent approximately 90% of the global market for veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, and other animal health products worldwide.

It is a non‐profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) representing companies and industry associations from both developed and developing countries.

Wiesler was unanimously elected by his fellow CEOs and regional representatives on the board of directors. He takes over the position from Jack Bendheim, president and CEO of Phibro Animal Health.

Dr. Armin Wiesler

Executive director of HealthforAnimals, Carel du Marchie Sarvaas said: “We are pleased to welcome Armin as president of HealthforAnimals.

"His long-standing leadership at one of the largest global animal health companies and his deep knowledge of the sector, particularly as Armin Wiesler also served as a past president of the Asian Animal Health Association, will help strengthen our association’s role in ensuring healthier animals, people, and our planet."

Boehringer Ingelheim experience

Wiesler has served as the appointed member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim with responsibility for the Animal Health Business Unit since October 2024.

Since joining the company in 2008, Wiesler has held local, regional and global leadership roles in corporate strategy and development, human pharma and animal health.

He was regional managing director and head of Animal Health Southeast Asia, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, based in Singapore; general manager in Thailand, worked at Boehringer’s Human Pharma US headquarters and spent six years in corporate roles in Ingelheim, Germany.

“It is an honour to be elected as president of HealthforAnimals,” said Wiesler. “The health of humans and animals is closely interconnected, and the importance of healthy animals has never been clearer.

"From protecting food security and livelihoods to supporting disease prevention in animals, our sector plays a vital role in supporting a more sustainable livestock production as well as healthier pets and people, thereby improving our world.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues across member animal health companies and associations to advance this mission.”

Wiesler will serve as president until spring 2028 during a period of growing recognition of the value of animal health in strengthening the close bond between people and their pets, for more sustainability of global livestock production, public health, and economic development.

The election will be ratified at the next HealthforAnimals General Assembly meeting in March 2026.