Campaign launched to raise risk awareness of working near electrical infrastructure

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and ESB Networks have announced a new joint safety campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the electrical risks associated with working in proximity of the ESB Networks electricity network, or deliberate interference with ESB Networks infrastructure in the workplace.

There was a 40% increase in the number of Stop Work Notices issued by ESB Network technicians in 2024.

These notices are issued when unsafe work is identified near live electrical infrastructure, such as overhead lines or underground cables.

This increase reflects ongoing concerns about unsafe practices and highlights the need for workers and employers to engage with ESB Networks before starting any work near the electricity network, it said.

Safety campaign

Greg Beechinor, senior inspector at the HSA, said working near ESB Networks infrastructure can "present a serious risk if not managed correctly".

"Before commencing any work near the electricity network, employers are reminded to engage with ESB Networks in advance and ensure a safe system of work is in place," Beechinor said.

"This applies to work activities such as digging, retrofitting homes with external insulation where overhead electrical services exist, or erecting scaffolding close to overhead lines."

Claire Mulholland, public safety manager, ESB Networks, added: "We welcome the opportunity to work with the HSA to strengthen awareness of electrical safety when working near ESB Networks infrastructure.

"We know from experience that many incidents involving the electricity network are avoidable.

"The danger often comes from a lack of awareness or assumptions that infrastructure is inactive or safe to work around.

"If you are planning work near ESB Networks infrastructure, please talk to us first."

This joint initiative targets employers, contractors and workers across all sectors who may carry out work near ESB Networks’ infrastructure, including overhead lines, underground cables, mini-pillars and meters.

The campaign serves to remind employers and workers of the importance of planning works and engaging with ESB Networks in advance of works.

All work activities near ESB Networks infrastructure must be carried out in accordance with the relevant Codes of Practice, namely, the Code of Practice for Avoiding Danger from Overhead Electricity Lines and the Code of Practice for Avoiding Danger from Underground Services.

The HSA and ESB Networks are requesting all employers and workers to never interfere with ESB Networks equipment, and to contact in advance of any planned works.