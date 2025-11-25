DAFM confirms bird flu outbreak in turkey flock in Laois

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed a fourth outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in a commercial turkey flock.

The department said that the latest outbreak was confirmed in a holding in Co. Laois on Friday (November 21).

Restriction zones have been established around the affected holding, which includes a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone, in line with national and EU legislation.

The larger zone extends across parts of counties Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

It has been over two weeks since the previous case of bird flu was confirmed in a commercial poultry flock in Co. Monaghan on November 10.

Cases were also confirmed by department officials in flocks in Carlow and Meath in early November.

Bird flu

Commenting on the latest case, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said:

"Unfortunately another outbreak of avian influenza has occurred, this time in a turkey flock in Co. Laois, detected on November 21.

"First and foremost, I want to express my sympathy with the flock owner concerned, and with the other flock owners who have been impacted by outbreaks in recent weeks in Co. Monaghan, Meath, and Carlow as well as staff in Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

"This is a dynamic and evolving situation, particularly during the high-risk period for avian influenza and my department has moved swiftly to implement disease control measures in line with national and EU legislation.

"Restriction zones have been established around the affected turkey premises, with strict movement controls on the movements of poultry and poultry products. Veterinary investigations and surveillance are ongoing," he said.

The minister introduced a mandatory housing order for poultry and captive birds and a ban on gatherings of birds from different holdings came on Monday, November 10.

"The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza currently circulating is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people.

"I want to thank all flock owners for their ongoing cooperation and for adhering to the biosecurity and housing regulations in place. By working together, we can help protect our poultry sector during this challenging time," Heydon added.