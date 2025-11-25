Two cars collide with cattle, killing three animals in Mayo

Two cars have collided with cattle this morning (Tuesday, November 25) outside Ballyhaunis in Co. Mayo.

An Garda Síochána received a report of a road traffic collision at Kiltybo, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, which occurred at approximately 6:50a.m this morning.

According to An Garda Síochána, two cars collided with cattle on the road.

The gardai said no injuries to the occupants of the cars are reported at this time.

However, three cattle were killed in the road traffic collision.

Cattle theft

Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident where 18 cattle were stolen from a farm in Skibbereen, Co. Cork, at some point between Sunday night (November 23) and yesterday morning (Monday, November 24).

Gardaí said a total of 12 Friesian heifers and six Friesian bulls, all approximately one-year old, were reported as stolen from a farm yard in the Lakelands area, Skibbereen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information on the alleged theft to contact them.

Any persons, including road users who were travelling between the R637 road and the R593 road in the Lakelands, Skibbereen area overnight and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí, who can be contacted at Skibbereen Garda Station on 028 23088.