Danone highlights sustainability and growth to enterprise minister

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke has visited Danone’s state-of-the-art Supply Point in Wexford to meet employees and hear about the company’s role in driving sustainable growth and innovation in Ireland’s agri-food sector.

During the visit, Minister Burke met with senior members of the Danone Ireland team to discuss the company’s ongoing investment in the south-east region, as well as its contribution to the Irish dairy sector.

The minister heard about Danone’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency, including its transition to 100% renewable electricity and projects aimed at achieving 'net zero' emissions by 2050.

The Wexford plant has been at the forefront of Danone’s sustainability journey in Ireland through initiatives such as its 'Re-Fuel' programme​.

The company has stated that it also partners with local suppliers and community organisations to support sustainable regional development and circular economy goals.

It emphasised that the Wexford Supply Point plays an important role in the local economy, providing high-quality employment and supporting a strong network of regional suppliers and service providers.

Speaking after the visit, plant manager, Deirdre Hannon said: “We were delighted to welcome Minister Burke to our Wexford site and showcase the work our teams are doing to deliver high-quality products.

"Our people are at the heart of this facility, and we’re proud to play a role in supporting both the local community and Ireland’s wider agri-food sector.”

The visit aimed to highlight what Danone’s described as its contribution to the regional economy and Ireland’s wider agri-food industry.

The company is a key exporter of specialised nutrition products from Ireland to global markets.