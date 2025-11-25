Recall notice for UK-origin porridge oats due to possible plastic

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of Dunnes Stores Organic Porridge Oats due to the possible presence of clear plastic pellets.

The recall notice impacts products with a pack size of 1kg, with the batch code 5284 FL, time stamped between 6:00 and 12:00, with a best before date of October 11, 2026.

The oats originated in the UK.

The FSAI said that recall notices will be displayed at the point of sale.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display a recall notice at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Overnight oats

Separately this week, the FSAI issued a recall notice due to the possible presence of listeria in an overnight oats product.

The FSAI issued the notice for the recall for a specific batch of Nutrilean Chocolate Brownie Overnight Oats.

The impacted product, which also originated in the UK, has a pack size of 180g and a best before date of 25/11/2025.

This batch is being recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSAI stated that recall notices will be displayed at the point-of-sale in stores.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale, while wholesalers and distributors are ordered to contact their affected customers.

Consumers are advised to not eat the product if it is from the implicated batch.

A listeria monocytogenes infection can present itself in mild-flu like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The authority outlined that, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

The FSAI noted that some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including pregnant women, babies, and individuals with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

It also added that the incubation period, which is the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.