FSAI issues recall notice for overnight oats product due to listeria

A recall notice has been announced due to the possible presence of listeria within an overnight oats product.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have issued the recall for a specific batch of Nutrilean Chocolate Brownie Overnight Oats.

The product, which originated from the UK, has a pack size of 180g and a best before date of 25/11/2025.

This batch is being recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

FSAI stated that recall notices will be displayed at the point-of-sale in stores.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale, while wholesalers and distributors are ordered to contact their affected customers.

Consumers are advised to not eat the product if it is from the implicated batch.

Listeria

According to the FSAI, a listeria monocytogenes infection can present itself in mild-flu like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The authority outlined that, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

The FSAI noted that some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including pregnant women, babies, and individuals with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

It also added that the incubation period, which is the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

FSAI

Separately, the FSAI announced that it had served 13 enforcement orders on food businesses in October for breaches of food safety legislation.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

During the inspections, officers found evidence of rodent activity, incorrect thawing procedures, defective drainage systems, as well as unlabelled and untraceable food.

These violations lead to eight closure orders being served under the FSAI Act, 1998 and three closure orders being served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

With the busy Christmas period fast approaching, the FSAI is reminding food businesses to start preparing now, so that they have robust food safety procedures in place to deal with increased demands and pressures on their business.