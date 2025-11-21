Investigation underway into 'suspected subsidy fraud' of EU agri funds in Bulgaria

Searches and seizures have taken place in Bulgaria as part of an investigation into suspected subsidy fraud involving EU agricultural funds.

The investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia and the General Directorate of the National Police in Bulgaria.

It centres around the suspected submission of "false or misleading information in applications for financial support" under various EU schemes intended for farmers between 2023 and 2025.

According to the evidence, a beneficiary company is believed to have submitted untrue data to the municipal office for agriculture in Burgas, with the alleged involvement of "high-ranking public officials responsible for certifying information in the management systems of the Ministry of Agriculture".

As part of the investigation searches were carried out this week at the premises of the District Agriculture Office, the business office of the beneficiary company, and the residence of a high-ranking public official.

Documents, digital data and mobile phones were seized by the investigating team.

Bulgaria

According to the EPPO the suspected activities are believed to "have enabled the unlawful obtainment of EU agricultural funds" which it said has resulted in financial losses to both the EU and the national budget in Bulgaria.

It has inidcated that the "exact damage is still being assessed" but preliminary estimates suggest losses amounting to several hundred thousand euro annually.

The investigation is also examining the possible involvement of an organised criminal group which could include public officials and individuals "connected to the beneficiary".

The EPPO has said that "all persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Bulgarian courts of law".

EPPO

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union.

It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.

Last year it had 2,666 active investigations with an "estimated damage of over €24.8 billion".

According to the EPPO with estimated damage of €13.15 billion, VAT fraud accounted for more than 53% of the overall estimated damage under investigation at the end of 2024.