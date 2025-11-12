FSAI: 13 enforcement orders for food safety breaches in October

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served 13 enforcement orders on food businesses in October for breaches of food safety legislation.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

A total of 11 closure orders were served, along with two prohibition orders on food businesses during the month.

According to the FSAI, some of the reasons for the enforcement orders in October include evidence of rodent activity in food handling and storage areas, with rat droppings found in a kitchen and cleaning equipment store, and a dead rat discovered under a dishwasher.

Inadequate procedures for the safe thawing of foodstuffs was another reason.

Defective drainage systems where grease traps and waste pipes were discharging into open containers, and food placed on the market not properly labelled or traceable through appropriate documentation were also among the reasons for enforcement orders.

Greg Dempsey, FSAI chief executive, said: “October’s enforcement orders once again highlight the importance of maintaining strong food safety and hygiene practices across all food businesses.

"Issues such as inadequate pest control, poor cleaning standards and unsafe food storage continue to be the main reasons for enforcement action.

"These are entirely preventable non-compliances when proper food safety management systems are in place.

"While the majority of food businesses take their legal responsibilities very seriously, we continue to see a small number of businesses subject to enforcement action, including closure, due to their non-compliances with basic food safety standards.”

He added that with the busy Christmas period fast approaching, the FSAI is "reminding food businesses to start preparing now so that they have robust food safety procedures in place to deal with increased demands and pressures on their business".

"Food safety must always be their top priority,” Dempsey said.

Eight closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

The Crescent Stores (Closed areas: 1. Storeroom 1st floor; 2. Adjoining corridor area) (Retailer), 1 Thomas Street, Clonmel, Tipperary;

Corrib Oil Spar Express Castlerea (Retailer), Patrick Street, Castlerea, Roscommon;

West Wing Restaurant, N17 Business Park, Galway Road, Tuam, Galway;

Kimchi Hop House (Restaurant/ Café), 160 - 161 Parnell Street, Dublin 1;

Base Wood Fired Pizza (under appeal) (Restaurant/Café), Unit 1, Aldi Centre, Mill Road, Killincarrig, Greystones, Wicklow;

Camile Thai (Service Sector), 5 Dolphin's Barn Street, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8;

TOP 3 CHINESE (Restaurant/ Café), 2 Lower Kilmacud Road, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin;

The premises occupied by The Lunch Bag Unlimited Company at Killester, Raheny, Clontarf Educate Together National School (Service Sector), Collins Avenue East, Clontarf West, Dublin 5.

Three closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Diamond Pizza (Restaurant/Café),163 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9;

Nua Bia (Service Sector), Poppintree Sports Centre, Balbutcher Lane, Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11;

Cellar 22 and Floritz (Closed activities: the activity of vacuum packing ready-to-eat foods in the raw-designated vacuum packing machine and the preparing and serving of raw beef for direct consumption, namely beef tartare must cease immediately) (Restaurant Café), 22 Saint Stephen's Green, Dublin 2.

Two prohibition orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Foodliner Supermarket (Butcher Shop), Main St, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon;

Lucaci Fast Travel (Retailer), Unit 3, Lagan Road, Cabra East, Dublin 11.

Separately, during the month of October, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to Riverhouse Café (Restaurant/ Café), 1 Castle Street, Cahir, Tipperary.