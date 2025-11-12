CSO: 194 new tractors licensed for first time during October

194 new tractors were licensed for the first time in October 2025, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This marks a significant increase of 73% or 82 units when compared with the same month last year when the figure stood at 112 tractors.

The new data shows that 2,256 new tractors were licensed in the first 10 months of the year.

This represents a jump of 280 units or 14% on the 1,976 new tractors registered for the first time in the same period in 2024.

The CSO said that used (imported) tractors, 227 units were licensed for the first time in October, which is up 9% compared to a year previously (209).

Between January and October, 2,317 used tractors were registered, an increase of 7% on the corresponding 10-month period in 2024 (2,173 units).

CSO

The CSO data published today (Wednesday, November 12) also shows that the number of new private cars licensed in October 2025 (4,096) rose by 3% when compared with October 2024 (3,994).

The number of used (imported) cars licensed increased by 26% to 6,898 over the same period.

The total number of new private electric cars licensed in October 2025 (1,144) rose by 52% when compared with October 2024 (751).

This means the share of electric vehicles (EVs) among new private cars from January to October 2025 was 19% compared with 14% in the same period of 2024.

The number of new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) licensed in October 2025 grew by 23% to 616 when compared with October 2024.

This has increased the year-to-date share of PHEVs among new private cars from 9% to 15% in the same period of 2024.

The combined share of petrol and diesel cars among new private cars licensed from January to October 2025 (43%) has fallen in comparison with 2024 (54%).

Data also shows that Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private car licensed in October 2025 at 562 vehicles, followed by Toyota (413), Skoda (405), Kia (310) and Hyundai (249).

The most popular brand of new electric car licensed in October 2025 was Tesla Model Y (115), followed by Tesla Model 3 (83) , and Volkswagen ID.4 (81).