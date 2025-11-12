Minister Heydon visits Dairymaster headquarters in Kerry

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon visited the headquarters of Dairymaster in Co. Kerry this week.

The political delegation also included Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Michael Healy Rae, Senator Michael Kennelly and Kerry county councillors Aoife Kennelly and Liam ‘Speedy’ Nolan.

Based in Causeway in the north of Co. Kerry, Dairymaster is designs and manufactures dairy equipment solutions that aim to improve efficiency, cow health, and milk quality.

The company exports to over 40 countries worldwide and continues to pioneer cutting-edge technologies that support farmers in delivering sustainable and profitable dairy production.

Dairymaster

John Harty, chief executive at Dairymaster said that the visit provided "an excellent opportunity" for an in-depth discussion on matters of importance to the agricultural sector, both in Ireland and internationally.

The discussion included the evolving challenges within the dairy industry, innovation in agricultural technology, and the continued drive for sustainability and efficiency on farms.

"We were delighted to host Minister Heydon and our guests for a productive discussion on the key issues and opportunities shaping agriculture today.

"It was encouraging to share perspectives on how Irish innovation can continue to play a leading role in supporting farmers both at home and around the world," Harty said.