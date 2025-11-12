TD: 'Private property rights must be respected' on greenways

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins has said that private property rights must be respected when it comes to greenways.

The Cork South-West TD was speaking ahead of organisations from across Ireland appearing before the Joint Oireachtas Transport Committee today (Wednesday, November 12) to discuss greenways.

The groups are expected to highlight the concerns of farmers and landowners over the use of the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) in greenway projects.

A protest outside the Dáil, organised by the National Greenway Action Association (NGAA), will coincide with the committee meeting.

The association, which was established on August 1, 2024, now includes 16 groups of landowners and property owners from around the country who are being affected by greenways.

Along with the NGAA, the committee will hear from the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), a representative from the Waterford greenway and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Deputy Collins said that while there is strong support for the principle of developing greenways and active travel infrastructure, the CPO process "has become one of the most serious issues affecting rural communities and requires urgent attention from government".

"Private property rights must be respected, government cannot railroad farmers and property owners into accepting greenways regardless of their opinions or property rights.

"Over recent months I have attended public meetings in counties across Ireland, and the same concerns arise time and again.

"Farmers, landowners, and local residents are not opposed to greenways — they simply want fairness, transparency, and respect.

"The CPO process as it stands is undermining public confidence and causing unnecessary distress," he said.

Greenways

Deputy Collins said the protest taking place outside Leinster House this morning is "an important statement from the people most affected by these policies".

"We all want to see greenways succeed, but they must be developed in partnership with the people — not imposed upon them.

"I look forward to hearing from all sides at the committee and to engaging constructively on how this issue can be resolved in a fair and balanced way," he said.