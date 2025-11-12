AgriSearch seeks farmers for next phase of grasscheck programme

AgriSearch is planning to recruit a new group of farmers for its refreshed GrassCheck Farm Network.

The initiative will provide farmers with current and predicted grass growth and information to help improve grassland management and performance across Northern Ireland.

According to AgriSearch, the new network will feature enhanced technical support, expanded training opportunities, and improved data capture.

The project will also have "a strong commitment to knowledge exchange", meaning that findings and experiences are widely shared with farmers across Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch

The network will consist of up to 50 farmers who will measure, monitor, and manage grass growth on their farms throughout the grazing season.

Participants will contribute to the collection of high-quality grass growth and quality data, helping to benchmark performance and inform management decisions both on their own farms and across the wider industry.

John Morrow, AgriSearch agriculture manager

John Morrow agriculture manager at AgriSearch, said that GrassCheck has been "instrumental in helping farmers make more informed decisions about grazing management".

"This refreshed network will build on that success by combining real-world data with practical training and expert support, ensuring farmers have the tools and knowledge to maximise performance from grass," he said.

Farmers

Recruitment for the new GrassCheck Farm Network is now underway with participation open to farmers from dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

A recruitment pack and further details on how to apply are now available on the AgriSearch website.

A webinar for interested farmers will be held on Monday, December 1, at 8:00p.m.

AgriSearch said that the closing date for applications is Friday, December 19.

GrassCheck is a joint initiative of AgriSearch, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and is co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).