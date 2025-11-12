Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Co. Cork.

The warning is in place from 11:00a.m until 11:00p.m today (Wednesday, November 12).

Further spells of heavy rainfall on saturated ground could lead to excess surface water and spot flooding, Met Éireann said.

Weather forecast

Across the country, mist and fog will be slow to clear from some areas this morning, otherwise starting off mainly dry.

Cloud will start to build later this morning as rain starts to move in over the south, bringing heavy falls at times, and slowly moving northwards through the day.

However, the northern half of the country will stay largely dry throughout daylight hours.

Tonight will remain cloudy and wet as that band of showery rain continues to clear northwards over the country.

It will become drier further south later on in the night with just isolated showers.

Thursday

There will be another cloudy start on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over northern areas.

Further south, it will stay mostly dry with just scattered showers developing early on, some turning heavy at times.

There will be brighter spells developing further north towards the late afternoon, with moderate northeasterly winds.

Elsewhere, winds will remain light or variable.

Thursday night, cloud will spread from the south early on bringing patchy rain and drizzle.

Further north will stay mostly dry with just a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on northern coasts.