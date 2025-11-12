Oireachtas agri committee to discuss farm plastics collection

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food will meet today (Wednesday, November 12) to discuss the collection of farm plastics.

Among those due to address the committee are representatives from the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) and officials from the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DECC).

The IFFPG collects around 40,000t of plastic every year at bring centres, which is the equivalent of plastic from around 20 million silage bales.

The organisation is funded through a recycling levy for companies that place farm plastics products on the market and charges paid by farmers to recycle plastics.

Earlier this year, the IFFPG outlined changes to its collections to help "curb the illegal farm plastics trade".

Farm plastics collection

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee cathaoirleach Deputy Aindrias Moynihan said:

"The Waste Management (Farm Plastics) Regulations 2001 require producers of farm plastics to either establish a deposit and refund scheme for farm plastic waste or to participate in an approved compliance scheme for its recovery and recycling.

"The IFFPG operates the nationwide collection scheme which provides Irish farmers with an environmentally friendly way to dispose of waste farm plastics".

"We will be asking about the operation of the system and seek further detail on how the scheme impacts farmers and what can be implemented to alleviate any pressures or streamline the process.

"The committee will be enquiring about the operation of the farm plastics recycling system, the costs and improvements that can be made to ensure as sustainable recovery process," he added.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.