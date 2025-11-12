€800,000 peatlands and Natura engagement scheme opens

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan has launched the call for applications for 2026 funding under the Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme.

Following an increase in applications in 2025, the amount of funding available for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) scheme has increased by 25% to €800,000.

The scheme aims to encourage local communities, organisations, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to actively contribute to the conservation and restoration of Natura 2000 sites and peatland areas.

Natura 2000 sites are protected sites, including Special Protection Areas (SPA) for birds and Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) for habitats and species.

Successful applicants for this year’s assistance will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 80% of the project's eligible costs, with a maximum grant of €40,000 for Natura 2000 designated sites and up to €20,000 for non-Natura 2000 peatland sites.

Vital support

Minister Christopher O'Sullivan said the scheme is a "vital support which empowers communities to undertake valuable restoration work in their local areas".

“We want to encourage everyone to help protect our peatlands and precious Natura 2000 sites," he said.

"Schemes such as this allow our communities to build stronger connections to our beautiful natural landscapes."

Applications are invited across a range of initiatives with community benefit including:

Events, education programmes, promotions, publications, exhibitions;

Development of conservation management plans;

Public amenity and recreational measures;

Invasive species and fire control measures;

Anti-littering initiatives;

Local environmental improvements in the area of the designated sites and other peatland areas.