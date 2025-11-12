National Dairy Conference 2025 set to take place this month

The Teagasc National Dairy Conference 2025, which is themed 'Pathways to Progress', is set to take place later this month.

The conference, taking place across two events, will be held on Wednesday, November 26 in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Thursday, November 27 in the Kilmore Hotel, in Co. Cavan.

There will be an opening keynote address by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon at the first of two events.

Both events will feature four sessions.

The first of which will see dairy market analysts, key dairy advisors, and farmers, discussing milk markets and key farm performance priorities for next year.

The second session will dive into models for succession and progression in dairy farming, with the audience getting the chance to hear from specialists and researchers in the field, alongside farmers on their experience with the topic.

The third panel, titled 'Driving further progress in Irish dairy breeding', will also hear from experts in the field as well as an interactive audience discussion.

The fourth and final session will go through Teagasc research updates in a range of areas.

National Dairy Conference

Teagasc head of dairy knowledge transfer, Joe Patton said; “Our conference will hear updates on markets and policy issues and will also showcase practical aspects of dairy management with leading farmers, researchers and advisers."

Patton also spoke on Chris Walkland's involvement, noting how the 'renowned' milk market analyst will discuss the international milk market situation.

Patton said: "A highlight of this year’s programme is a keynote from Prof. Donagh Berry, Teagasc and VistaMilk, on 25 years of progress in EBI (Economic Breeding Index).”

Teagasc regional advisory manager in Co. Tipperary, Donal Mullane also commented on the event, highlighting the need to discuss policy changes in the sector with regards to nitrates, generational renewal, and more.

Mullane followed this up by saying: “We are pleased to welcome Minister Martin Heydon and Teagasc Director Prof. Frank O’Mara to the conference to address these issues.

"We welcome all dairy farmers and the wider industry stakeholders to attend.”

Teagasc regional advisory manager in Co. Cavan, Tom Kelleher, underlined the importance of the event which allows them to converse with farmers and industry workers across the country.

Kelleher said: “It is very much a farmer focused programme, so we encourage attendance as a family, or as part of your discussion group.”