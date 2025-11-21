Carbery Group announces winning supplier in milk quality awards

Darren Buttimer and family have been announced as the overall winners of the 2025 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

The awards are an opportunity for Carbery Group to "recognise the dedication of their famer shareholders and their commitment to achieving the highest standards in milk quality and sustainability", the business said.

The Buttimer family are based 5km outside Clonakilty. Darren and Caroline Buttimer farm with their children, Mathew (16), Rachel (15), Leah (13), and Hannah (12) on well-sheltered land that has been in the family since the 1960s.

The farm was one of several bought by Darren’s father, Ernest, and his four brothers from Rossmore, all within a 10-mile radius. Darren joined the partnership in the early 2000s and took over fully in 2007/08. Today, he farms 240ac alongside a full-time farm manager.

Talking about his approach to farming, Darren said: "It’s a great quality of life. There are two busy seasons, once calving and silage are done, things ease up and you can take time off."

Last year, 93% of Carbery’s milk pool came from farmers participating in the Carbery FutureProof sustainability bonus.

On-farm emissions fell by a further 1.56%, "reflecting the innovation and commitment of west Cork’s farming families", Carbery said.

Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO, commented: "As we mark 21 years of celebrating our farmer shareholders with these awards, it’s clear that their resilience and innovation have never been more important.

"The dairy industry continues to face challenges, from creating a more sustainable future to market volatility, yet our farmers consistently rise to meet them.

"In the Buttimers, and in all of this year’s finalists, we see a steadfast commitment to quality, respect for the land, and a shared ambition to leave the industry stronger for the next generation," Hawkins added.

Carbery Group chairperson Vincent O’Donovan, added: “What makes these awards so special is the sense of pride and community they embody. Each year, we see the dedication and care that our farmers bring to their livelihoods.

"For more than two decades, these awards have recognised that commitment – the families who uphold the highest standards of quality and stewardship of the land," O'Donovan added.

"Their spirit and resilience continue to sustain rural life in west Cork, and we are proud to honour that contribution.”

The judges for this year’s competition - Barry Ryan, Carbery quality manager; Don Crowley, Teagasc west Cork; and Darragh O’Donovan, Carbery farm sustainability manager, noted the "high standard on all farms and the consistency applied to achieving high quality in milk production".

Carbery Group congratulated all of the finalists from the four west Cork co-ops. They were:

Drinagh - Cullinane Family Farm; O’Donoghue Family Farm; and Hill Family Farm;

Barryroe - Roche Family Farm; Galvin Family Farm; Kirby Family Farm;

Bandon - Kelleher Family Farm; Crowley Family Farm; Jennings Family Farm;

Lisavaird - Buttimer Family Farm (over winners); Crowley Family Farm; Lisavaird Farm (Darragh Kennedy and family).