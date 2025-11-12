AHDB appoints new chief executive officer

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK has announced that it will be appointing Helen Herniman as its new chief executive and accounting officer at the start of next year.

Herniman is set to take over the role from January 5, 2026, replacing the current interim CEO, Janet Swadling, who is set to leave AHDB after the new year.

Swadling became interim CEO of the board on August 19 this year following the departure of the former CEO, Graham Wilkinson.

Appointment

Helen Herniman has several years of previous experience in executive roles, such as serving as chief finance officer for the Law Society and most recently as the acting chief executive for the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Speaking about her new appointment, Herniman said: “I’m delighted to be joining an organisation that has a key role in an industry that produces safe, sustainable and nutritious food.

“My predecessors and the brilliant team at AHDB are making great progress in supporting and championing our world-class farmers and producers and there is plenty more to come.

“I look forward to working with our experts and the wider industry to continue our mission to unlock the success of British agriculture," she added.

AHDB

The appointment was made by the ADHB board, led by chair Emily Norton, with support from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Norton commented: “On behalf of the whole board, I am delighted to be welcoming Helen as the chief executive officer.

“Helen’s strategic insight, and belief that our greatest strength lies in our people, align deeply with the board’s values and ambition for AHDB.

“She brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation and service delivery in the regulated and private sectors, experience that will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our sector strategies and for our levy payers," Norton said.